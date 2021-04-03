Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

GPRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

