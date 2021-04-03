Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 7.8%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $124.00. Approximately 356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,876 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $6,832,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

