Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 7.8%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $124.00. Approximately 356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,876 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $6,832,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

