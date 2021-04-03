Graco (NYSE:GGG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Graco stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,803,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

