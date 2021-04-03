Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 639,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.72 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $218,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

