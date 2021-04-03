Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stake Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,980 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 585.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDEN stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

