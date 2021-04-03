GoChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.41 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One GoChain token can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $80.73 million and $5.41 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,127,269,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,073,519,750 tokens. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

