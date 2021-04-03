Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,066,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9,218.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 437,795 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $34.05 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04.

