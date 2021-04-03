Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 24,554 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $12.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

