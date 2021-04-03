Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 24,554 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $12.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

