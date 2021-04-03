Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $486.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $573.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

