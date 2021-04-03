Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $910,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,644 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,509.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

