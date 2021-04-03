Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $834,000 Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $174.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.95. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

