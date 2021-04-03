Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $724,000 Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

