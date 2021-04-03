Givaudan SA Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Givaudan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $89.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

