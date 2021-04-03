Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.