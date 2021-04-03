Gerresheimer’s (GXI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.30 ($119.18).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €59.25 ($69.71) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €86.80 and its 200 day moving average is €90.93.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.