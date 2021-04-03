Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $323.80 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. JMP Securities increased their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,467,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

