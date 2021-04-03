GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.70. 106,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 376,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GBS stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of GBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

