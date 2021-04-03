Garde Capital Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

