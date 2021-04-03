Garde Capital Inc. Sells 3,745 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in BOX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $13,205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.99 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

