Garde Capital Inc. Has $763,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,372,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $41.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $41.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

