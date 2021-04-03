Garde Capital Inc. Has $14.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

