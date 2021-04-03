Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

