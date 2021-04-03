Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 478 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Splunk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.56. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.