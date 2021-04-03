GameCredits Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $53.42 million and $1.94 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.23 or 0.00361981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002312 BTC.

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,358,358 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

