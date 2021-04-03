Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.33. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 181,852 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLMD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

