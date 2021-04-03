FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roots Corporation Increased by Analyst (TSE:ROO)

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roots in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

