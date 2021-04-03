FY2022 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66.

MOFG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.73 million, a P/E ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

