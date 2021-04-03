FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issued By DA Davidson

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

