FY2022 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

