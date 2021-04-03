FY2021 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $19,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

