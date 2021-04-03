FY2021 EPS Estimates for 908 Devices Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MASS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $52.11 on Friday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $40,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $22,389,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $18,509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $17,086,000.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

