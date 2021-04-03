FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WAL. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

NYSE:WAL opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.