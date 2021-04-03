FY2021 Earnings Forecast for City Holding Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. City currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

CHCO opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.67. City has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $88.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in City by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in City by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

