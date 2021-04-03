Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

