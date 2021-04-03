Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 16,784 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $1,058,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORF opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Morphic by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morphic by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

