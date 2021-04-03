FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

FCEL opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,062.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 114,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 110.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 840,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

