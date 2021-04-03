FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 462,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $7,166,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

