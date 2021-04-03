Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Frontline were worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Frontline by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Frontline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.