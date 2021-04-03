Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

NYSE FBHS traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $97.15. 1,005,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8,808.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 83,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

