Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

