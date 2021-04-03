Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 133.86% from the company’s current price.
FBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
NASDAQ FBRX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $433.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.
