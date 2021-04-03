Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 133.86% from the company’s current price.

FBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $433.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

