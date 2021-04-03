Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after buying an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

