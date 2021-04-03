Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.29. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.20 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

