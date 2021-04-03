Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $40,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

NYSE DIS opened at $188.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

