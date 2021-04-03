Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,279 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.