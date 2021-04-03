FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Up 7.3%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.41. Approximately 6,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 486,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,309,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $10,949,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,711,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

