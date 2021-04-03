FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 919,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get FMC alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Shares of FMC opened at $111.92 on Friday. FMC has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.