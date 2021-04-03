Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fluidigm were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,577,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,905,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

