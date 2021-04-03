FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

FLIDY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

