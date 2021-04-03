FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $350.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $279.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.65. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.